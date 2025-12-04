Lido Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF $SIZE

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,215 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIZE. Trinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,010,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 4,999.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 5,749 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF stock opened at $163.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.15. iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $126.82 and a 1 year high of $163.48. The company has a market capitalization of $376.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (SIZE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Low Size index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are weighted by the inverse natural logarithm of their market capitalization. SIZE was launched on Apr 16, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

