Insider Selling: Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) CEO Sells $24,000.00 in Stock

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory Poilasne sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total value of $24,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,456,475 shares in the company, valued at $349,554. This represents a 6.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Gregory Poilasne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 26th, Gregory Poilasne sold 100,000 shares of Nuvve stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.27, for a total value of $27,000.00.

On Monday, December 1st, Gregory Poilasne sold 126,000 shares of Nuvve stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.18, for a total value of $22,680.00.

Nuvve Price Performance

NVVE opened at $0.18 on Thursday. Nuvve Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $5.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nuvve ( NASDAQ:NVVE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Nuvve from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Nuvve in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVVE. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvve during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvve during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new position in Nuvve during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvve

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

