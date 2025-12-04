Lido Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Lido Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 89.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,358 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 69,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. F m Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. F m Investments LLC now owns 132,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,934,000 after acquiring an additional 9,171 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 17,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 967,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,033,000 after purchasing an additional 161,185 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

VEU stock opened at $73.09 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $53.65 and a 1-year high of $73.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

