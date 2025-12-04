75,026 Shares in iShares MSCI Australia ETF $EWA Acquired by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 75,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 13,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 21.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 19,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 10,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Australia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EWA opened at $26.13 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $27.57. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.54 and a 200-day moving average of $26.48.

About iShares MSCI Australia ETF

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.