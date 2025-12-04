Lido Advisors LLC Purchases 62,353 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. $GSBD

Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 38.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,353 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSBD. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 1,471.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 48,594.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 8,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on GSBD. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $9.75 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report on Friday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $9.38.

Goldman Sachs BDC Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of GSBD stock opened at $10.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.64. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $13.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.88.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $91.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.16 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 34.72%. On average, research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.7%. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is presently 110.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Vivek Bantwal acquired 22,000 shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.36 per share, for a total transaction of $249,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,920. This represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

