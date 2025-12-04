New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 90 Shares of NVR, Inc. $NVR

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,623 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in NVR were worth $11,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of NVR by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 64,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $479,900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in NVR by 41.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,404 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $379,639,000 after buying an additional 15,405 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in NVR by 217,591.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 50,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after buying an additional 50,046 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in NVR by 9,358.6% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 48,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,277,000 after buying an additional 47,729 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in NVR by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $347,694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael J. Devito purchased 14 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7,068.05 per share, for a total transaction of $98,952.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 14 shares in the company, valued at $98,952.70. This represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVR has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on NVR from $8,150.00 to $8,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $9,022.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of NVR from $9,100.00 to $9,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,530.50.

NVR Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE NVR opened at $7,679.52 on Thursday. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6,562.85 and a 12 month high of $9,200.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7,535.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $7,635.78. The stock has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.01.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $112.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $107.88 by $4.45. NVR had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $130.50 EPS. NVR’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

