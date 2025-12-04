Corpay, Inc. $CPAY Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,326 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Corpay were worth $9,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Corpay by 4.7% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corpay by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corpay by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Corpay by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Corpay by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corpay alerts:

Corpay Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE CPAY opened at $299.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Corpay, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.84 and a 52 week high of $400.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.07. Corpay had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Corpay has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.600-4.800 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPAY has been the topic of several research reports. Williams Trading set a $300.00 price target on shares of Corpay in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Raymond James Financial set a $392.00 price objective on shares of Corpay and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Corpay from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Corpay in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Corpay from $445.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corpay presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CPAY

About Corpay

(Free Report)

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.