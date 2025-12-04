New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 115,195 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. $ATEC

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,339,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,195 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $14,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 1.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 418,061 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphatec by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,014,772 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $60,990,000 after acquiring an additional 45,792 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Alphatec by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,185,235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,018,000 after purchasing an additional 124,785 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,734 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATEC opened at $21.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 1.08. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $22.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATEC. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen raised Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Monday. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $25.00 price objective on Alphatec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

In other news, major shareholder Squadron Capital Llc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $5,155,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,895,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,655,827.90. This trade represents a 2.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $5,155,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 10,895,045 shares in the company, valued at $224,655,827.90. The trade was a 2.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,467,500 shares of company stock valued at $48,531,664. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

