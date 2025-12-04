New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Weatherford International PLC $WFRD

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Weatherford International PLC (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 271,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,278 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $13,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFRD. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 47.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 7,063 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in Weatherford International by 190.1% in the first quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 46,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 30,585 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Weatherford International by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 189,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,170,000 after purchasing an additional 28,848 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Weatherford International by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,050,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,104,000 after purchasing an additional 347,584 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 808,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,275,000 after buying an additional 51,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFRD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Melius assumed coverage on Weatherford International in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Weatherford International in a report on Friday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Weatherford International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weatherford International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.90.

Weatherford International Stock Up 3.7%

Weatherford International stock opened at $76.96 on Thursday. Weatherford International PLC has a fifty-two week low of $36.74 and a fifty-two week high of $86.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 8.15%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Weatherford International PLC will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weatherford International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 6th. Weatherford International’s dividend payout ratio is 18.12%.

Weatherford International Profile

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

Featured Stories

