New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Sony Corporation $SONY

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 517,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,770 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sony were worth $13,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Sony by 422.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 16,094 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sony by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 303,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,694,000 after acquiring an additional 35,298 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Sony by 149.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 58,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 34,796 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Sony by 6.2% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 61,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sony by 17.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 562,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,290,000 after purchasing an additional 81,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Sony Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $28.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.28. Sony Corporation has a 52-week low of $19.85 and a 52-week high of $30.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SONY shares. Cfra Research upgraded Sony to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sony in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Nomura upgraded Sony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research raised Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Sony from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sony currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Sony Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

