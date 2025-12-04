New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires New Position in AngloGold Ashanti PLC $AU

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti PLC (NYSE:AU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 315,971 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,399,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,023 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 579.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Roth Capital set a $76.00 target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.83.
AngloGold Ashanti Stock Down 0.2%
AU stock opened at $83.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.92. AngloGold Ashanti PLC has a fifty-two week low of $22.45 and a fifty-two week high of $89.19.
AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The mining company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.02). AngloGold Ashanti had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that AngloGold Ashanti PLC will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.
AngloGold Ashanti Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.18%.
AngloGold Ashanti Profile
AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.
