First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,956,722 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,100 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.37% of Applied Materials worth $541,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 38,693.3% in the first quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 23.0% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 16,004 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.24, for a total value of $952,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 84,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,095,782.24. This represents a 4.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Adam Sanders sold 609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total transaction of $155,617.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,653.89. The trade was a 12.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 8,609 shares of company stock worth $2,044,898 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Applied Materials to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.48.

Applied Materials Stock Up 1.2%

AMAT stock opened at $268.63 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.48. The company has a market capitalization of $214.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $269.15.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 39.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. Applied Materials has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.380 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.20%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

