Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC Shares Bought by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 32.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,707 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Partners in Financial Planning increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Partners in Financial Planning now owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 18,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 23,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $39.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.21. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $39.64.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

