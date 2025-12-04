New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 87,129 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. $EXTR

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 712,807 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 87,129 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $12,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 324,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 65,535 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 18.3% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 822,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,768,000 after purchasing an additional 126,972 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,494,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,766,000 after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 533,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,063,000 after buying an additional 17,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $395,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $873,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,871,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,674,958.28. This trade represents a 2.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Extreme Networks stock opened at $17.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 248.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.82. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $22.89.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 0.73%.The company had revenue of $310.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Extreme Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Extreme Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXTR shares. Bank of America began coverage on Extreme Networks in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

