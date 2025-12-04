New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 13,871 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. $TCBI

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 158,008 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,871 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $12,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TCBI. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2,249.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 249,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,630,000 after acquiring an additional 238,785 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 29,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 69.0% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 7,974 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 36.9% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 71,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 19,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.8% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,332,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,936,000 after buying an additional 26,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $93.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.39 and its 200 day moving average is $83.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.37 and a fifty-two week high of $94.61.

Insider Activity at Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $340.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.13 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 171.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.41) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.68 per share, with a total value of $103,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 275,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,705,880.84. This trade represents a 1.85% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TCBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.10.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

