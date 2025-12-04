John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $80.27 and last traded at $80.18, with a volume of 13295 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.82.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 340.2% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $75,000.

About John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

