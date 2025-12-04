Schroder Investment Management Group Has $10.13 Million Stake in First Horizon Corporation $FHN

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,638 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $10,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in First Horizon during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in First Horizon by 129.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 1,579.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Horizon news, CAO Jeff L. Fleming sold 7,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $165,637.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 128,626 shares in the company, valued at $2,796,329.24. This trade represents a 5.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David T. Popwell sold 155,149 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $3,306,225.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 307,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,551,375.92. This represents a 33.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of First Horizon in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $23.00 price target on First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

First Horizon Stock Performance

NYSE FHN opened at $22.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.75 and a 200-day moving average of $21.56. First Horizon Corporation has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $23.70.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. First Horizon had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Horizon Corporation will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, October 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

