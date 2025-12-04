Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. $OVV

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 339,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,442 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $12,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,423,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,113,000 after purchasing an additional 959,711 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,571,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,192,000 after purchasing an additional 312,827 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,437,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,110,000 after purchasing an additional 284,656 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ovintiv by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,708,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,338,000 after buying an additional 146,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ovintiv by 69.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,572,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,513,000 after buying an additional 2,288,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OVV opened at $42.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.53. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $46.35.

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 12.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 131.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OVV shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ovintiv from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. William Blair started coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

