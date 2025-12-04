Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 71,888 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. $RARE

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 27.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 336,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,888 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $12,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,218,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,559,000 after buying an additional 706,519 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 81.6% in the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,149,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,815,000 after acquiring an additional 965,919 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,712,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,291,000 after acquiring an additional 66,394 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,701,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,611,000 after acquiring an additional 8,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,495,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,147,000 after purchasing an additional 55,611 shares during the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $36.45 on Thursday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $25.81 and a one year high of $50.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.57 and a 200 day moving average of $32.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.58). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 414.17% and a negative net margin of 91.95%.The firm had revenue of $159.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on RARE. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $76,366.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 73,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,283,857.07. The trade was a 3.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Howard Horn sold 7,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $250,252.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 98,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,095,132.77. This represents a 7.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,456 shares of company stock valued at $328,486. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

(Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.