Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. $SQM Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 61.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 283,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,269 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera were worth $9,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,759,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 4.2% in the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,523,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,535,000 after buying an additional 61,100 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 2.3% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,096,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,546,000 after buying an additional 24,710 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera during the first quarter valued at about $39,154,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,432,000. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE SQM opened at $63.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.65. Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. has a 12-month low of $29.36 and a 12-month high of $65.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sociedad Quimica y Minera ( NYSE:SQM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Sociedad Quimica y Minera had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 12.12%.Sociedad Quimica y Minera’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SQM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera in a research report on Friday, October 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $36.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Sociedad Quimica y Minera in a report on Thursday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.07.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

