Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 24,650 Shares of Packaging Corporation of America $PKG

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,650 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $12,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 72.2% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in Packaging Corporation of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 40.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Packaging Corporation of America during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 150.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Packaging Corporation of America alerts:

Packaging Corporation of America Price Performance

PKG stock opened at $198.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.13. Packaging Corporation of America has a 12-month low of $172.71 and a 12-month high of $245.87.

Packaging Corporation of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Corporation of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 10.18%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.400 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Packaging Corporation of America’s payout ratio is presently 50.56%.

Insider Transactions at Packaging Corporation of America

In other Packaging Corporation of America news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total value of $5,399,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 437,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,460,526.66. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on PKG shares. Zacks Research downgraded Packaging Corporation of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Corporation of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Packaging Corporation of America

Packaging Corporation of America Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corporation of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corporation of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.