Schroder Investment Management Group Buys New Stake in Gulfport Energy Corporation $GPOR

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation (NYSE:GPOR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 58,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,736,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Gulfport Energy in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 50.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 1,360.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gulfport Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $263,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPOR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Gulfport Energy from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Tudor Pickering lowered Gulfport Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Gulfport Energy from $227.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Gulfport Energy from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gulfport Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.25.

Gulfport Energy Trading Up 2.3%

NYSE:GPOR opened at $217.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.47 and a beta of 0.60. Gulfport Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $153.27 and a twelve month high of $225.78.

Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.51). The company had revenue of $379.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.18 million. Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 1.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jason Joseph Martinez sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.57, for a total transaction of $102,942.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,692.16. The trade was a 12.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 244,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.56, for a total transaction of $53,680,004.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,495,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,456,830.36. This represents a 6.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 294,795 shares of company stock worth $64,658,224 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area approximately 187,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area approximately 74,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Garvin, Grady, and Stephens.

