Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.15 and last traded at $46.13, with a volume of 658573 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.58.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Up 1.2%

The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

