Just Group (LON:JUST) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Just Group plc (LON:JUST – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 215.50 and last traded at GBX 215.48, with a volume of 1047629 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 215.50.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 price objective on shares of Just Group in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Just Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 199.80.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 212.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 184.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.51.

In related news, insider David Richardson sold 809,107 shares of Just Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 213, for a total value of £1,723,397.91. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Just Group plc provides various retirement income products and services to individual and corporate clients.in the United Kingdom. It offers defined benefit de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, and lifetime mortgage service. The company also engages in professional services and distribution business, which offers technology, broking, and advice solutions for corporate clients and pension schemes; and regulated financial advice for pension, investment, and savings.

