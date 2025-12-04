Reviewing Avita Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) & Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV)

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) and Avita Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Minerva Neurosciences and Avita Medical”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerva Neurosciences N/A N/A $1.44 million ($1.85) -1.80 Avita Medical $64.25 million 1.67 -$61.85 million ($1.81) -1.94

Profitability

Minerva Neurosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Avita Medical. Avita Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Minerva Neurosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Minerva Neurosciences and Avita Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerva Neurosciences N/A -41.35% -43.68% Avita Medical -67.07% -632.62% -71.64%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.6% of Minerva Neurosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.7% of Avita Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Minerva Neurosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Avita Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Minerva Neurosciences has a beta of -0.4, suggesting that its share price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avita Medical has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Minerva Neurosciences and Avita Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerva Neurosciences 1 1 0 0 1.50 Avita Medical 2 2 2 0 2.00

Minerva Neurosciences presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.12%. Avita Medical has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 199.15%. Given Avita Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Avita Medical is more favorable than Minerva Neurosciences.

Summary

Minerva Neurosciences beats Avita Medical on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Minerva Neurosciences



Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders. The company has a license agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop, sell, and import roluperidone globally excluding Asia. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About Avita Medical



AVITA Medical, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is the RECELL System, a cell harvesting device used for the treatment of thermal burn wounds, full-thickness skin defects, and repigmentation of stable depigmented vitiligo lesions. It develops RECELL GO to control the manual process of disaggregation, filtration, and soak time. The company was formerly known as AVITA Therapeutics, Inc. AVITA Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Valencia, California.

