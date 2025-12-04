Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.10 and last traded at $7.94, with a volume of 4057064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SVM. Roth Capital set a $8.25 target price on Silvercorp Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Friday, October 10th. Cormark upgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $7.50 price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Silvercorp Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.88.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SVM

Silvercorp Metals Stock Performance

Silvercorp Metals Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.33. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.17 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 32.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silvercorp Metals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 277.1% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,206,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after acquiring an additional 886,666 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 11.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,498,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,203,000 after purchasing an additional 576,767 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the first quarter valued at about $628,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 8,416.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,573,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531,576 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 241.9% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 57,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 40,798 shares during the period. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silvercorp Metals

(Get Free Report)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.