CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) Receives $13.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.1667.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVRX. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on CVRx from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of CVRx in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of CVRx from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th.

Get CVRx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CVRx

CVRx Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CVRX opened at $9.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 9.62 and a quick ratio of 8.60. The firm has a market cap of $242.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.91. CVRx has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $18.55.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 million. CVRx had a negative net margin of 92.95% and a negative return on equity of 84.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that CVRx will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVRx news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 52,332 shares of CVRx stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $534,309.72. Following the transaction, the insider owned 4,051,098 shares in the company, valued at $41,361,710.58. This trade represents a 1.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 56,232 shares of company stock worth $573,442 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CVRx by 7.9% in the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in CVRx by 10.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVRx by 3.5% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 53,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in CVRx by 13.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of CVRx by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the period. 75.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVRx

(Get Free Report)

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.