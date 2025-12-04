Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.61 and last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 4387271 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.81.

SVRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citizens Jmp cut their target price on shares of Savara from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Savara in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. JMP Securities raised their target price on Savara from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Savara in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Savara from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Savara currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.29.

The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 7.65 and a current ratio of 7.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.25.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that Savara Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Savara by 9.1% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Savara by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Savara by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 38,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Savara by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Savara by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 726,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

