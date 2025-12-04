ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXLS. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ExlService from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of ExlService from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ExlService

In other ExlService news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $350,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 127,046 shares in the company, valued at $5,559,532.96. This trade represents a 5.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXLS. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in ExlService by 193.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,645,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063,510 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ExlService by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,704,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,471 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter worth about $91,114,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 540.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,963,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the third quarter worth about $67,862,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExlService Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $40.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. ExlService has a 1-year low of $37.30 and a 1-year high of $52.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.64 and a 200-day moving average of $42.96.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $529.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.35 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 11.91%.ExlService’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. ExlService has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.920 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

See Also

