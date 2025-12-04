SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.89 and last traded at $31.80, with a volume of 54483 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.66.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $625.51 million, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.16 and its 200-day moving average is $30.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 63,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $665,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 275,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,494 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 749,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,137,000 after acquiring an additional 34,010 shares during the period.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

