Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Prudential Public Limited Company (NYSE:PUK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.82 and last traded at $29.7660, with a volume of 761940 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PUK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Prudential Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Public currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Prudential Public alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PUK

Prudential Public Stock Up 1.5%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prudential Public

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.98 and its 200-day moving average is $26.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Prudential Public in the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Public by 144.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 45,248 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $574,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Prudential Public by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 10,380 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Public by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prudential Public

(Get Free Report)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.