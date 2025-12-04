VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.26 and last traded at $39.22, with a volume of 654135 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.76.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Stock Up 1.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.44.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VFLO. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the third quarter worth $4,721,000. Keystone Financial Group raised its position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 798,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,936,000 after acquiring an additional 20,394 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 42.6% during the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 12,277 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 90,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000.

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

