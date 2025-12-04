VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.26 and last traded at $39.22, with a volume of 654135 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.76.
VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Stock Up 1.2%
The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.44.
VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%.
VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Company Profile
The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.
