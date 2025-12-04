Brokerages Set Carisma Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM) Price Target at $0.90

Carisma Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $0.90.

CARM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Carisma Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Carisma Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 8th.

Carisma Therapeutics stock opened at $0.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.25. Carisma Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $1.27. The company has a market cap of $2.39 million, a PE ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.90.

Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carisma Therapeutics will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carisma Therapeutics news, insider Michael Klichinsky sold 119,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.26, for a total value of $31,030.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 541,329 shares of company stock worth $138,176 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Carisma Therapeutics stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Carisma Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 150,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Carisma Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies to treat cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. The company's ex vivo CAR-M cell therapies include CT-0508, a CAR-macrophage, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat solid tumors; CT-0525, a CAR-monocyte that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat solid tumors; and CT-1119, a mesothelin-targeted CAR-Monocyte that is in pre-clinical stage to treat patients with advanced mesothelin-positive solid tumors, including lung cancer, mesothelioma, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, and others.

