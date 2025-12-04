Acadia Realty Trust $AKR Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 956,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 105,881 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $17,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 189.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 57.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. M&G PLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AKR opened at $19.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 164.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.98 and a 12-month high of $25.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.83 and a 200 day moving average of $19.44.

Acadia Realty Trust ( NYSE:AKR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $101.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.78 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 4.21%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Acadia Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.320-1.340 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 666.67%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 12th. Zacks Research cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

