Mackenzie Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in Gerdau S.A. $GGB

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its position in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,544,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 881,221 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $4,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Gerdau by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 280,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 8,574 shares during the period. Virtus Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Gerdau by 2.4% in the first quarter. Virtus Family Office LLC now owns 303,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 7,247 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. LGT Group Foundation purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,650,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,367,000 after buying an additional 294,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Gerdau Price Performance

GGB stock opened at $3.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.49. Gerdau S.A. has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Gerdau Increases Dividend

Gerdau ( NYSE:GGB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Gerdau had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 4.38%.The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. On average, analysts predict that Gerdau S.A. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0521 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GGB. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Gerdau in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research upgraded Gerdau from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gerdau currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.80.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It also provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

