Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. IMA Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 79.6% in the second quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $292.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $89.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.96. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $223.65 and a 52-week high of $296.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

