Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 42,897 Shares of Snap-On Incorporated $SNA

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in shares of Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 47.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,897 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Snap-On were worth $14,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap-On by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,495,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,262,000 after buying an additional 80,422 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap-On by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,958,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,292,000 after acquiring an additional 36,421 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-On in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $434,938,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Snap-On by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,221,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,775,000 after acquiring an additional 43,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Snap-On by 5.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 841,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,668,000 after purchasing an additional 43,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-On alerts:

Insider Activity at Snap-On

In related news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 3,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.28, for a total value of $1,292,119.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,093.76. This trade represents a 59.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,607 shares of Snap-On stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.15, for a total transaction of $7,667,164.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 826,364 shares in the company, valued at $280,261,350.60. The trade was a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snap-On Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $344.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $339.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.73. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Snap-On Incorporated has a 1-year low of $289.81 and a 1-year high of $366.83.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Snap-On had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 21.08%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-On Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $2.44 per share. This is an increase from Snap-On’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $9.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Snap-On’s payout ratio is currently 51.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SNA shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Snap-On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Snap-On in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Snap-On in a report on Friday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Snap-On from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Snap-On from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Snap-On

Snap-On Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.