Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Stake in Carnival Corporation $CCL

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 68.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 163,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359,628 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Carnival were worth $4,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival in the second quarter worth $28,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Carnival during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Carnival in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in Carnival by 301.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Carnival from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Melius Research upped their price objective on Carnival from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Carnival from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Carnival from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.55.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $26.01 on Thursday. Carnival Corporation has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $32.80. The company has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.96.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Carnival has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.230 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 2.140-2.140 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

