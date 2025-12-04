Ferrovial SE $FER Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,890 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Ferrovial were worth $4,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferrovial by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Ferrovial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 33,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ferrovial by 2.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ferrovial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 115,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferrovial by 23.5% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. 22.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferrovial Price Performance

Shares of FER stock opened at $66.59 on Thursday. Ferrovial SE has a 1-year low of $40.07 and a 1-year high of $66.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.59.

Ferrovial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Ferrovial

(Free Report)

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

