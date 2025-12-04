Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 37,275 Shares of Webster Financial Corporation $WBS

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,275 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $4,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi increased its stake in Webster Financial by 699.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 137,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 120,516 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $474,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 9.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after buying an additional 6,948 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 3,066.1% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 126,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,496,000 after acquiring an additional 122,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 15.9% during the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 118,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,457,000 after acquiring an additional 16,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Webster Financial

In other news, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $443,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 231,872 shares in the company, valued at $12,857,302.40. The trade was a 3.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Elzbieta Cieslik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total transaction of $123,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,172.52. The trade was a 11.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $628,380 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

WBS opened at $62.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.41. Webster Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $39.43 and a 52-week high of $63.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.07.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 21.32%.The firm had revenue of $756.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Webster Financial Corporation will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is presently 29.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Webster Financial from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Webster Financial from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.85.

Read Our Latest Report on Webster Financial

Webster Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.