Schroder Investment Management Group Has $17.18 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. $BAM

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 12.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 310,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,674 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $17,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,400,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,412,000 after acquiring an additional 282,853 shares during the period. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 414,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,906,000 after purchasing an additional 19,950 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.9% in the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 94,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at $294,730,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 8.3% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,164,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,965,000 after buying an additional 89,114 shares during the period. 68.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $67.25 to $65.75 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.32.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Up 1.7%

NYSE:BAM opened at $53.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52 week low of $41.78 and a 52 week high of $64.10.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 58.25% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.38%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

