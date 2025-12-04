Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Position in Invitation Home $INVH

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 159,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,336 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Invitation Home were worth $5,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invitation Home by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,026,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,862,000 after buying an additional 719,365 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Home during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,693,992,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitation Home by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,855,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,018,000 after acquiring an additional 309,953 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invitation Home by 4.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,952,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,046,000 after purchasing an additional 288,342 shares during the period. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Invitation Home by 24.6% in the first quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 6,456,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,244 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:INVH opened at $27.65 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Invitation Home has a twelve month low of $27.32 and a twelve month high of $35.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.83.

Invitation Home ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Invitation Home had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 21.70%.The firm had revenue of $688.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Invitation Home has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.940 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Invitation Home will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. Invitation Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.11%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Invitation Home from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Invitation Home from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Invitation Home from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Oppenheimer set a $38.00 price target on Invitation Home and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Invitation Home from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.91.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

