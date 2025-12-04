Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 18.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 267,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,554 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $5,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KVUE. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kenvue by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 454,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,897,000 after acquiring an additional 8,380 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Kenvue by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 27,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 8,765 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Kenvue by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KVUE opened at $16.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.06 and a 200-day moving average of $19.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.60. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $25.17.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 9.55%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. Analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.67%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KVUE. Evercore ISI set a $18.00 price target on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kenvue from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Kenvue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.23.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

