Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft $DB

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 55.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,179 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 235,077 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $5,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 385.1% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 54.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 46.5% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.5%

DB stock opened at $35.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.30 and a 200-day moving average of $33.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $38.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 5.97%. As a group, analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on DB shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Zacks Research cut Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DB

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.