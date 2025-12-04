Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 44.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 122,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 100,376 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $6,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 184.6% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2,280.8% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on DAL. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.58.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 3.7%

DAL stock opened at $67.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.09. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.74 and a 12 month high of $69.98. The company has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.38.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 23.83% and a net margin of 7.36%.The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 16th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other news, EVP John E. Laughter sold 23,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $1,453,722.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 81,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,523.97. The trade was a 22.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 14,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $858,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 15,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,730. This represents a 46.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

