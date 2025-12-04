Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 579,811 SPX Technologies, Inc. $SPXC

Norges Bank bought a new position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 579,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,223,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in SPX Technologies by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 21.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the second quarter worth $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SPX Technologies news, insider John William Swann III sold 38,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.07, for a total transaction of $7,986,242.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 64,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,243,294.62. The trade was a 37.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPXC opened at $209.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.58 and a 200 day moving average of $184.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $233.71.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.24. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $592.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. SPX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.650-6.800 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on SPX Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up from $212.00) on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.00.

About SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

