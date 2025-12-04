Norges Bank Acquires New Shares in Morningstar, Inc. $MORN

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 296,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,224,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 23.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Morningstar by 28.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MORN has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Morningstar in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Morningstar from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $250.00 target price on shares of Morningstar in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at Morningstar
In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total value of $274,072.32. Following the sale, the chairman owned 8,600,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,833,005,692.80. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,750 shares of company stock valued at $13,537,223. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Morningstar Stock Performance
Shares of MORN opened at $217.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.56. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.89 and a 52-week high of $365.00.
Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $617.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.29 million. Morningstar had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 25.07%.
About Morningstar
Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Morningstar
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 3 Stocks Poised to Benefit From Google’s AI Breakthough
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Beyond NVIDIA: 5 Semiconductor Stocks Set to Dominate 2026
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- 3 Stocks You’ll Wish You Bought Before 2026
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.