Norges Bank Acquires New Shares in Morningstar, Inc. $MORN

Posted by on Dec 4th, 2025

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORNFree Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 296,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,224,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 23.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Morningstar by 28.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MORN has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Morningstar in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Morningstar from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $250.00 target price on shares of Morningstar in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MORN

Insider Buying and Selling at Morningstar

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total value of $274,072.32. Following the sale, the chairman owned 8,600,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,833,005,692.80. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,750 shares of company stock valued at $13,537,223. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morningstar Stock Performance

Shares of MORN opened at $217.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.56. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.89 and a 52-week high of $365.00.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORNGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $617.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.29 million. Morningstar had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 25.07%.

About Morningstar

(Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORNFree Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN)

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.