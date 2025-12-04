Norges Bank Acquires New Shares in Morningstar, Inc. $MORN

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 296,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,224,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 23.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Morningstar by 28.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MORN has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Morningstar in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Morningstar from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $250.00 target price on shares of Morningstar in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morningstar

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total value of $274,072.32. Following the sale, the chairman owned 8,600,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,833,005,692.80. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,750 shares of company stock valued at $13,537,223. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morningstar Stock Performance

Shares of MORN opened at $217.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.56. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.89 and a 52-week high of $365.00.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $617.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.29 million. Morningstar had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 25.07%.

About Morningstar

(Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.