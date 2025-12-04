Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 892,248 UMB Financial Corporation $UMBF

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 892,248 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $93,829,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the first quarter valued at about $307,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in UMB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,538,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 41.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 60,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,101,000 after acquiring an additional 17,696 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 27.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 196.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at UMB Financial

In other news, Director Greg M. Graves acquired 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.41 per share, for a total transaction of $28,092.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 38,411 shares in the company, valued at $4,087,314.51. This trade represents a 0.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $50,926.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,483.90. This trade represents a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of UMB Financial stock opened at $115.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. UMB Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $128.80.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $678.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.60 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 16.01%.The company’s revenue was up 67.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that UMB Financial Corporation will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

UMB Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. This is a positive change from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 18.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on UMBF. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (down previously from $148.00) on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays set a $155.00 target price on UMB Financial and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price target on UMB Financial from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on UMB Financial from $120.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.20.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

