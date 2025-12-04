Norges Bank Takes $99.37 Million Position in Light & Wonder, Inc. $LNW

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,032,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,368,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LNW. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Light & Wonder by 198.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 118.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 41.8% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of LNW stock opened at $91.14 on Thursday. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a one year low of $69.56 and a one year high of $113.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Light & Wonder ( NASDAQ:LNW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 71.17%. The business had revenue of $841.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LNW shares. Macquarie decreased their target price on Light & Wonder from $122.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Light & Wonder in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Light & Wonder from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.00.

Light & Wonder Profile

Light & Wonder, Inc is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services.

Featured Stories

