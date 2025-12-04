Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,182 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 537,754.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 8,659,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,867,000 after purchasing an additional 8,657,842 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40,887.2% in the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 7,376,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,006,000 after buying an additional 7,358,475 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,768,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,861,458,000 after buying an additional 2,851,931 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,514,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,370,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $336.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $330.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.92. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $236.42 and a 52-week high of $339.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

